Black Stars must develop more before 2023 AFCON - Coach Chris Hughton

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Chris Hughton has emphasised the need to enhance the Black Stars' performance and develop the team in preparation for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Ghana's recent international performances during the October break were disappointing, with the team losing both matches and conceding a total of six goals. They suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium and a heavy loss to the United States (USA) at the Geodis Stadium on Wednesday.



During a post-match conference after the USA defeat, the veteran gaffer acknowledged the need for further development as they prepare for the challenging AFCON tournament in January.



"The balances are from there; we need to develop more because we are going to a tough AFCON tournament in January, and we need to develop. I will continue to work hard to select the right squad and employ the correct tactics to ensure success," he stated.



The 34th edition of the AFCON is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with Ghana commencing their campaign on January 14 against Cape Verde.



In the draw for the tournament, Ghana found themselves placed in Group B alongside AFCON record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.



Before the AFCON, the Black Stars will kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month, with their first game against Madagascar.