Black Stars move up three places in latest FIFA ranking

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana has moved up three places to the 49th position in the latest FIFA ranking released on Wednesday, 7 April 2021.



This was after the Black Stars went unbeaten in last month's double 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



A 1-1 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg was followed by a 3-1 home win over Sao Tome and Principe.



In Africa, Ghana moved up one place to seventh place behind leaders Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, and Egypt.



There was quite a lot of movement in April's global standings with no fewer than 185 games -predominantly qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the Africa Cup of Nations 2021.



The order of the top six has not changed with Belgium still dominating ahead of France and Brazil, seventh place is now filled by Italy.



Like Gli Azzurri, Denmark won their opening three qualifying games for Qatar 2022 and make a return to the top 10.



A little further down, Serbia, Nigeria, Scotland, and Ghana all gained ground in the top 50 but Iceland slipped out.