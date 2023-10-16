Black Stars move camp to Nashville ahead of US friendly

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have moved camp to Nashville, Tennessee, to prepare for their upcoming friendly match against the United States Men's National Team, USMNT.



The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the Geodis Stadium in Nashville.



The Black Stars arrived in Nashville on Sunday and will held their first training session later in the day.



The Black Stars are using the match against the USA as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



The Black Stars of Ghana were defeated 2-0 by Mexico in their first international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, USA.



The second half saw PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano break the deadlock in the 57th minute. Mexico extended their lead in the 72nd minute when Atuna capitalized on a counter-attack.







JNA/KPE