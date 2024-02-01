Black Stars management committee failed at 2023 AFCON; must be dissolved – Seth Panwum

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The board chairman of the National Sports Authority, Seth Panwum has called for the dissolution of the Black Stars Management Committee.



According to him, the Committee failed at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.



Seth Panwum shares the view that going forward, the Black Stars management committee should be made up of ordinary people and not persons running clubs.



“The Black Stars management committee must be reshuffled or dissolved as soon as feasible, just as it was under George Amoako's tenure.



“The committee did not do their best by pressing the guys to offer their best. We must appoint ordinary people to the Black Stars' management committee, not people who run teams where players are called up owing to personal interests rather than merit,” Seth Panwum said in an interview with Akoma FM.



Although the Ghana FA has dissolved the technical team of the Black Stars, no action has been taken on the Black Stars management committee.



Amid pressure, it is unclear whether the GFA would dissolve the Black Stars Management Committee.