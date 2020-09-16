Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars management committee endorses new captains

Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has received public endorsement from the Management Committee over his selection of captains for the team.



Akonnor has maintained Andre Ayew as captain, Thomas Partey as first deputy and South Africa-based Richard Ofori as the third in command.



This new trio will lead the playing body as Ghana readies itself for qualifications to the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup.



George Amoako, an Executive Council member explained to Nhyira FM that the committee has absolutely no problem with the three players.



The former Kotoko CEO said that when Akonnor presented the list to them, they had no second thoughts on them because the records of the players were enough justification for their new roles.



He said that since there was no major change in the leadership (referring the substantive captaincy role) the committee had no reason to query Akonnor on his choices.



“It is the responsibility of the head coach of the Black Stars to determine the leadership of the playing body. It is their right so when they bring it and you don’t have a substantial case against it, you only have to pray that it works”.



He revealed that in their discussions with Asamoah Gyan, it emerged that he is not interested in the general captain position.



“As far as the management committee is concerned, everybody accepted the proposal. Asamoah Gyan is not interested in the general captain. He is not interested in being called the general captain”, he said.



The first assignment as for the new captains could be against Algeria as rumours are circling around that Ghana will engage the reigning AFCON champions in a friendly.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.