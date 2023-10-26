Black Stars maintains position on FIFA Rankings despite Mexico, USA defeats

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Ghana’s has maintained its position on the latest FIFA World Rankings for October 2023 despite the defeats to the USA and Mexico during the international break.



Ghana's national team, the Black Stars are still ranked 60th in the global rankings, and also maintained their 11th spot on the African continent.



The FIFA rankings for October 2023 were unveiled on Thursday, October 26, via the organization's official website.



During the most recent international break, Ghana experienced a series of disappointing results, notably losing 2-0 to Mexico in the first of two friendly matches on October 15.



Their struggles continued as they suffered a demoralizing 4-0 defeat at the hands of the United States three days later.



Ghana coach, Chris Hughton will be aiming at bettering the team's performance before the upcoming November 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament scheduled for January.



