Soccer News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: GNA

Black Stars line-up two international friendlies

The games will be played under strict coronavirus protocols

The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Mali and Equatorial Guinea in two separate international friendly games in Antalya, Turkey.



The Black Stars would play Mali on Friday, October 9, before taking on Equatorial Guinea on Monday, October 12, 2020.



Both games would be played behind closed doors and under strict COVID-19 protocols.



The two games would help Coach C.K Akonnor to prepare his side for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.



The two friendlies would come in handy for C.K Akonnor who is yet to play his first game since he was appointed new Coach of the Black Stars in February this year.



Ghana top Group F with 6 points following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.