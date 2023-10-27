Black Stars is in safe hands - Ryan Bertrand on Chris Hughton abilities

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Former Chelsea player Ryan Bertrand is confident that coach Chris Hughton can achieve great things with Ghana.



Bertrand, who was in Ghana for a business and football scouting mission believes that Hughton is the right man to lead the Black Stars to success.



Speaking on GhanaWeb's Sports Check show, Bertrand emphasized that fans have to be patient with the coach as he works hard to bring out the best in the team.



"Ghanaian fans have so much passion for their team and want them to be the best all the time," Bertrand said on GhanaWeb's Sports Check Show.



He added, "I understand the transition of being patient but I have no doubt the team is in the great hands of Chris Hughton to nurture the next generation."



Bertrand who played against Hughton's Brighton side during his time in the Premier League noted that he is confident in the abilities of the Irish-born Ghanaian coach.



"I played against Chris Hughton’s side and he did a great job at Brighton and a few friends of mine spoke of him so I am confident in his abilities to do the job," Bertrand said.



"Patience is the most difficult thing in football but you have to take a step back and give him time to allow growth," Bertrand said.



The Black Stars under coach Chris Hughton have suffered two defeats in 8 matches so far.



He is expected to lead Ghana at the 2023 AFCON where the Black Stars will come up against Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde.



