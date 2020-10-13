Sports News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Black Stars is in good hands with me - CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has insisted he is the right man to steer affairs for the national team despite mix results in international friendlies.



Akonnor who took charges of the Black Stars in January following the exit of Kwasi Appiah suffered a 3-0 defeat in his debut game as coach for Ghana but restored confidence against Asian Champions Qatar with a resounding 5-1 victory in Antalya, Turkey on Monday.



A session of Ghanaians is believed to have questioned the capabilities of the former Asante Kotoko trainer but according to him, the Black Stars is in safe hands with his presence.



“I was a bit worried because I did not expect that results,” the former Dreams FC boss told Adom TV.



“This is my first game as the Black Stars coach and it did not go as I was expecting it but all is not lost. We will sit down and analyse the game and see where we fell short but I don’t think judging me with just a game will be fair.



“I have worked at the highest level and I am the right person for the Black Stars coaching job because I believe in myself and in my qualities as a coach.



“I will make sure this will not happen again moving forward,” he added.



Akonnor and his charges will take on Sudan next month in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

