Black Stars is at the moulding stage - Oduro-Nyarko

Sports News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars, Samuel Oduro-Nyarko, says the Black Stars is at the moulding stage and will get better in a few years.



The senior national team has come under scrutiny following their poor performance in their recent games.



The Black Stars suffered back-to-back defeats against Mexico and the USA in the international friendly games staged in October.



Ghana lost 2-0 to the CONCACAF champions before a 4-0 defeat to the USA.



Following the defeats, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach for the side has come under immense pressure and reports suggest the former Newcastle United manager will be sacked.



However, Oduro-Nyarko believes the team is in a moulding stage and needs time to get better saying,



“I think that the Black Stars is in the moulding stage I still believe so and that in a few years to come, we will have a very good team," he told Citi Sports.



"We will use the AFCON as a stepping stone to greater heights," he added.



Ghana, meanwhile, have been drawn in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The 33rd edition of the tournament has been slated to kick off from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast