Black Stars hold recovery training session after South Korea game

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars are back at training today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a day after their dramatic win over South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars were able to secure 3 points over the Asians in a 5-goal thriller at the Education City Stadium.



Ahead of their much-anticipated game against Uruguay, the team held a recovery training session on Tuesday afternoon.



The Black Stars players had a shake-off session at the gym before heading to the field for a proper session.



The training session was mainly attended by players who were unused in the game against South Korea.



Ghana’s next game is against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, December 3, 2022.



Watch video below







JNA/BOG