Black Stars hold final training session ahead of South Africa clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Black Stars of Ghana held their final training session in Accra ahead of the trip to South Africa for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on March 25 at the FnB stadium in Johannesburg.



Akonnor trained with a full squad as the foreign-based players invited teamed up with the home-based players.



Baba Abdul Rahman, Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt were present at the training held today as they were the last batch of players abroad to arrive on Monday night.



Spezia star Emmanuel Gyasi also trained with the team for the first time whilst Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed made his return after being ruled out of action from national duty since November last year.



Ghana will play South Africa on Thursday, March 25 in Johannesburg, before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in Accra.



The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with 9 points after four games are in search of a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Below is the squad for the trip:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko - Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC - Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana).



Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko).



Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko).



Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C - China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor - Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC - France), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Justice Blay (Medeama SC - Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England).



Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana).



Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey).