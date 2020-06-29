Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Dickson Boadi - Contributor

Black Stars heroes to relive World Cup memories on Max TV

A mouthwatering treat to relive some of the best moments from the Ghana Black Stars classic World Cup matches.



This July, #MaxSports, (via Max TV Max FM, Maximum FM, Maxfmlive.com) Ghanaians would be able to roll back the years and relive magical and classic Black Stars moments from the Fifa Senior Men’s World Cup between spanning the period between 2006 and 2014.



The series would be navigated by our dynamic team of presenters and analysts including Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Sitsophe Phillip Atsrim, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, Nana Darkwah Gyasi and Kwaku Owusu Aduomi aka Waano Waano.



Our versatile panelists will include retired Black Stars players such as former captains Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, and John Mensah as well as Sulley Ali Muntari, Richard Kingston, and Razak Pimpong.



Seasoned sports journalists, football administrators, and celebrities from various backgrounds would also contribute.



July promises to be an exciting month on Max TV as we bring you a series of unforgettable moments from the Black Stars three consecutive World Cup appearances.



Kick-off Thursday 2nd July 2020 at 3:30 pm.

