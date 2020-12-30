Sports News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor reluctant to complain about unpaid entitlements

Ghana head coach, CK Akonnor

Ghana head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has reacted to his unpaid entitlements since he was appointed to lead the Black Stars.



Akonnor took over as Black Stars head in February 2020 replacing Kwasi Appiah and has since not been paid his remuneration.



The former Ghana captain is reluctant to complain about his owed entitlements as he hopes to be paid very soon.



"Every Ghanaian wants to work and get paid. However, he is a Ghanaian and it is relevant for him to keep enduring without complaint, hoping to be paid one day," he told Kessben FM in an interview.



Before landing the Black Stars job, Akonnor had previously handled Ghana Premier League top sides Hearts of Oak, AshantiGold SC and Asante Kotoko SC.



He also coached Dreams FC and Sekondi based Eleven Wise FC.



Akonnor has played four matches at the helms of affairs where has managed two victories and has also suffered two defeats in the process.





