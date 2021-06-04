Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor releases home-based trio for weekend league matches

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars head coach Charles Akonnor has released home-based players to their respective clubs ahead of this weekend's Ghana Premier League matches.



Gladson Awako will join the Great Olympics team to face Hearts of Oak in the Manste Derby on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Central defender Abdul Ismail Ganiyu and midfielder Rashid Nortey have also been released to Asante Kotoko SC and Medeama SC respectively.



Asante Kotoko takes on AshantiGold in a crucial Ashanti derby on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium while Medeama SC also take on Karela United in a crunch regional derby on Saturday.



The three players will rejoin the Black Stars camp before they travel for the Morocco friendly scheduled for Tuesday 8 June 2021 in Rabat.



Ghana will take on Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast stadium four days later.



