Black Stars have lost the aura surrounding them - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Former Ghana player Mohammed Polo affectionately called the dribbling magician says the Black Stars no longer have the aura of respect they once enjoyed on the African continent.



He says it will be very difficult for the Black Stars to end the long awaited trophy draught since 1982.



It is nearly four decades since the Black Stars last won the AFCON title and Polo believes that won't change any time soon as the North African have the upper hand on the continent.



Since then Ghana has gone close on three occasions in 1992, 2010 and 2015 finishing runners up in all occasions.



“To be frank, Ghana is not respected anymore on the continent. Some years back, other countries had great respect for our game but as we speak it is no more because they are able to score us with ease” the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner told Bryt FM.



He added that “During our time, countries on the continent especially the North Africans had to cheat before they can score u. It is about time we start organizing ourselves well. I can emphasize North African countries are currently ruling the game on the continent”