Black Stars has a lot of quality players – Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Midfielder Thomas Partey has said that the Black Stars has a lot of quality players ahead of the two friendly games against Mali and Qatar.



The midfielder, who is the deputy captain of the team, took part in his first training on Wednesday, October, 7.



Partey arrived in Black Stars camp in Turkey late because of his deadline day transfer to Arsenal, worth 50 million euros.



After training with the team for the first time in almost a year, Partey was impressed with the players, especially the debutants.



“I am very happy; we have a lot of quality players in the team. There are so many Ghanaian players out there who are good but not all of us can be here,” Partey told GFA media.



He added: “Fortunately, we are here because we won the heart of the coach. And I think it’s a good place to show what we have.



Black Stars will play Mali in the first friendly on Friday, before taking on Qatar on Monday.

