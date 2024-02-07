Black Stars handlers must know the team is a symbol of national pride - Speaker of Parliament

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament Alban Bagbin says the Black Stars and their handlers must know that the team is more than just a football team.



He adds that the Black Stars is a symbol of national pride and unity, and urged the managers of the team to take decisive steps in reviving their performances.



Bagbin is saying this after Ghana’s horrendous performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations that culminated in a group stage exit for the second consecutive tournament.



"The Black Stars and their handlers must know that they represent more than just a football team. They are a symbol of our national pride, cohesion and resilience,” he said in Parliament.



“They must therefore endeavour to rise from the ashes of these setbacks and demonstrate to the world the true power of Ghana’s football," he said.



Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.



The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.