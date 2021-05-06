Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori ‘not completely’ out of the season

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer expects injured goalkeeper Richard Ofori to return to action before the season comes to a close.



Ofori, who is the Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper and second deputy captain, has not played since March 10.



He suffered a serious injury in Orlando Pirates’ Caf Confederation Cup clash with ES Setif at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“Ofori is not completely out of the season I think with luck he will be available in the next maybe two weeks he will come back to training to see his condition,” Zinbauer told his club’s media.



Due to the injury, Ofori missed the Black Stars final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



The 27-year-old has kept 12 clean sheets in 22 games this season.



