Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori names ‘Olele’ Kingston and Neuer as his idols

New Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has revealed his goalkeeping idol while honing his talents in the game at an early stage.



Ofori, a deputy Black Stars skipper penned a 3-year-deal with the Buccaneers on Tuesday ending months of negotiations and speculations in the media.



The player has been speaking to Orlando Pirates’ official TV channel in his first official interview as a Buccaneer. Ofori in the video touches on a wide range of issues.



He mentions the duo of former Ghana goalkeeper Richard Kingson and the German and Bayern Munich top-notch shot-stopper Manuel Neuer as two goalkeepers he has much admiration for their skill and exploits in the game.



Touching on the former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson, Ofori said, “I was looking up to Richard Kingson, Ghana’s number one goalkeeper who played in England, Blackpool.



“Everyone wanted to be like him because he was a good goalkeeper in Africa. People called him ‘Olele Kalypo’, so growing up and meeting him as my goalkeeper’s trainer in the Black Stars, I was very excited. It is good you’re dreaming about something and then you meet the person finally.



“I was happy to meet him in person and I wanted to be like him. He’s my namesake, Richard also. I was looking up to Richard Kingston”.







OFORI ON MANUEL NEUER:



“I look up to Manuel Neuer from Germany. the way he plays, he commands his area very well, and he defends for the team when they need him. And then the way he plays a high line.



“I want to be like him and I hope that one day I can play like that because he is a very good goalkeeper and very vocal. I wish I can play like him.

