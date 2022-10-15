Black Stars fans gather in Doha to activate some energy for Ghana

Sports News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The 2022 World Cup is gathering momentum by the day and Black Stars fans in Qatar have started making their voices heard.



The group gathered in Souq Waqif marketplace in Doha, Qatar to activate some energy for Ghana.



Souq Waqif is a top Doha attraction, this bustling market is a wonderful place to explore, dine, and pick up a traditional souvenir.



The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.



Ghana is in group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. The Black Stars of Ghana will play their games at these stadiums: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium



Below is the video:



