Black Stars ditch Accra Sports Stadium to train at Baba Yara ahead of Madagascar match

The Black Stars have opted to relocate their training sessions from the Accra Sports Stadium to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



In the itinerary released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the team was initially scheduled to hold their first training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 and depart Accra for Kumasi on Wednesday, November 15.



However, per the changes confirmed by the GFA, the team will now fly to Kumasi on Tuesday and hold their first training session at Baba Yara behind closed doors.



The GFA however did not give reasons for the decision not to train at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Seventeen players have currently arrived in the Black Stars camp and it includes notable names like Andre Ayew, Alidu Seidu, Iñaki Williams, Joseph Wollacott, and Joseph Paintsil, who have already commenced training in Accra. Late call-ups Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Nurudeen Abdulai, filling in for Kamaldeen Sulemana and Abdul Mumin, have also joined the camp.



The Black Stars will face Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, followed by a trip to Comoros for the second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21.





