Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Black Stars didn’t show more hunger against Sudan but will qualify - CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor

Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor is optimistic they will qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon despite losing to Sudan in the Qualifier.



Ghana was denied an early qualification in Omdurman when they lost to Sudan in qualifiers and despite being on top of Group C.



The group is now dicey as three teams stand a chance of booking a place in AFCON 2021.



The former Asante Kotoko head coach admitted his side didn’t show enough desire when they played against Sudan but said he is certain they will qualify.



“In all, we did well, we lost to a team that showed more hunger than us.



“If I look at the way we played in Ghana and how we played here, I feel there is a lot of improvement in terms of containing pressure and all that,” he said.



CK Akonnor, however, thinks they will qualify no matter what with two games left.



“In March, we have two matches, I strongly believe and can assure every Ghanaian that we will qualify.



“We will make sure we do well against Sao Tome Principal and South Africa, I can assure that we will qualify”.



Though he is confident of a qualification come March next year, CK added that they will need to work hard to achieve it because it wouldn’t be easy.



“Of course, we have to work hard to get there, it will not be on a silver platter,” he added.



Ghana will host Sao Tome Principal after a trip to South Africa to play the Bafana Bafana in March 2021.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.