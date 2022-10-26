Black Stars deputy coach Didi Dramani leaves Ghana to Europe to monitor players ahead of Word Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars assistant coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has left the shores of the country for a monitoring tour of some players of the senior national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The week-long tour will see coach Dramani making his first stop in Denmark for close monitoring of FC Nordsjaelland’s Ernest Nuamah, and other players who were named in named in Ghana’s preliminary 55-man squad which was released last week.



From Denmark, Dramani is expected to travel to France to monitor and interact with the likes of French Ligue 1 stars such as Alexander Djiku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Salis.



Abdul Samed and Alidu Seidu in preparation for Ghana’s final pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland in Abu-Dhabi on November 17.



Apart from player monitoring, the Right To Dream (RTD) Academy technical director will also have attachments with some clubs in Denmark and France.



He is expected back home on October 29, 2022.



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an international friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.



The Black Stars are paired in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will begin the campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group matches.