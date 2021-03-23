Black Stars depart to South Africa tonight for AFCON qualifier

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Black Stars of Ghana will depart on Tuesday night to South Africa for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on March 25.



Ghana face South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg with the two teams battling to secure early qualification.



Ghana and South Africa are both levelled up on points in Group C with 9 points, Sudan 6 points and São Tomé and Principe with 0.



The Black Stars defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium in that 2-0 win.



Akonnor who will be without the Ayew brothers and Thomas Partey is hoping to do the double over the South African side.



The Black Stars is expected to arrive in Johannesburg later today and train at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.



Akonnor has named a 26-man squad for the trip to South Africa.



Ghana will play South Africa on Thursday, March 25 in Johannesburg, before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in Accra on March 29.



Below is the full squad for the South Africa game:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko - Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC - Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana)



Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko)



Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko)



Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C - China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor - Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC - France), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Justice Blay (Medeama SC - Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England)



Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana)



Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey)