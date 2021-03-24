Black Stars depart to South Africa for Afcon qualifier

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

The Black Stars departed Accra on Tuesday night for South Africa ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Bafana Bafana on Thursday.



CK Akonnor left with a 26-man squad after the likes of Baba Abdul Rahman, Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt joined the rest of the squad Monday night and took part in Tuesday morning’s training session.



Captain Andre Ayew, who did not embark on the trip to South Africa, met his teammates at the airport to say goodbye.



His brother Jordan Ayew and midfielder Thomas Teye Partey will join the squad later for the final game against Sao Tome and Principe in Accra.



Ghana will play South Africa on Thursday, March 25 in Johannesburg, before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in Accra.



The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with 9 points after four games are in search of a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Squad:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC – Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana)



Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko)



Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko)



Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C – China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor – Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC – France), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Justice Blay (Medeama SC – Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England)



Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana)



Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey)



