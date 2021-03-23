Black Stars depart Ghana for South Africa

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Black Stars will depart Accra for Johannesburg today March 23, 2021, for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.



Twenty players are currently in camp in Accra while six others are expected to arrive from Europe this evening.



Baba Abdul Rahman, Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt will join the rest of the squad in Ghana before they leave the country.



Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori will also join his colleagues in Johannesburg when they land in South Africa.



Captain Andre Ayew, forward Jordan Ayew, and midfielder Thomas Teye Partey who will not be part of the contingent to South Africa will join the squad later for the final game against Sao Tome and Principe.



Ghana will play South Africa on Thursday, March 25 in Johannesburg, before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in Accra on March 29.



The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with 9 points after four games and a win in their remaining two games will see them in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Below is the full squad:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko - Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC - Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana).



Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko).



Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko).



Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C - China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor - Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC - France), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Justice Blay (Medeama SC - Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England).



Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana).



Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey).