Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey likely to miss the 2023 AFCON with injury

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey is likely to miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after sustaining an injury over the weekend on his injury return.



Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi confirmed on Wednesday that the 23-year-old will be out for a long time.



Lamptey suffered the injury in Brighton’s game against Nottingham Forest half way through the first 45 minutes .



De Zerbi said in his his press conference ahead of their Europa League match against AEK Athens on Thursday that Lamptey and Ansu Fati will be out for a long time.



“We have lost Ansu for a long time. Same for Lamptey, they will be out for long time.”



Just after 35 minutes, the defender had to be replaced following a discomfort.



Lamptey is now at risk of missing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after missing he 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros due to injury and was also not in the team during the October international break.



His persistent injury problem will be a big blow for the Black Stars and the Seagulls as the season continues.