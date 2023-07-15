Black Stars defender Seidu Alidu spotted riding in town with 'mysterious' white lady

Sports News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu has been spotted riding in town with a 'mysterious' white lady in Kumasi.



Alidu Seidu who was in Ghana for vacation was spotted with a white lady in his car riding around town.



The defender was spotted when he met one of his long-term friends in Kumasi during his stay.



The 'mysterious' white lady in Alidu's car has caused a stir on social media with many are asking if the lady is the Black Stars girlfriend.



The player has since returned to his club to prepare for thee upcoming season.



Alidu Seidu had a fantastic season with French Ligue One side , Clermont Foot.



He was part of Ghana's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar that exited the tournament in the group states.





We cover Alidu Seidu with the blood of Jesus..



Aw Awurade! ???? pic.twitter.com/RYCiuTgMAC — Sir Alby (@KwakwaWrites) July 14, 2023

