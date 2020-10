Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Black Stars defender Nicholas Opoku likely to miss Qatar game

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku is not likely to feature in Monday’s game against Qatar after suffering a bruised muscle in his right leg in Friday’s 3-0 loss to Mali.



Opoku hobbled off in the 79th minute after he went in for a tackle against Mali striker Coulibaly Lassana and was replaced by Joseph Aidoo.



The medical team of the Black Stars led by Prof. Dr. Chris Adomako is currently working to get him back to full fitness.



Ghana will on Monday play against Asian Champions Qatar in another friendly game at the Titanic sports complex in Antalya, Turkey.

