Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah allays injury fears ahead of Uruguay game

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah has assured worried Ghanaian fans that he should be fine to start in the last Group G game against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.



The defender who started in Ghana’s second game against South Korea was forced out of the game through injury, raising fears he may not recover in time for the all-important clash with the South Americans later this week.



Mensah started the second game ahead of Baba Rahman and put in a shift worthy of commendation against the Asians.



In the 88th minute, he had to be attended to by medics and was eventually substituted by Baba Rahman.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after the 3-2 victory over South Korea Gideon Mensah said he suffered from cramps and nothing major so he should recover in time for the next game.

“It was just cramps. For me, it was better to go off for fresh legs to come and defend. If I wanted to be in the game and play that will be selfish and it was going to affect the team so I had to come off.”



On the Uruguay game on Friday, Mensah said Ghanaians should expect more from the Black Stars because the win over South Korea would be in vain if Ghana fails to beat Uruguay to progress in the competition.



