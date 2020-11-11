Sports News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coaches not paid salaries for ten months

CK Akonnor and his assistant David Duncan

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the head coach of the Black Stars Charles Akonnor and his assistant David Duncan have not been paid since assuming duty in January.



Akonnor and Duncan were handed the job in January following the exit of former head coach Kwasi Appiah.



Since taking over the post, Akonnor and Duncan have taken charge of two matches, winning one and losing the other.



Akonnor is believed to be on $25,000 while Duncan is reported to be pocketing $10,000 monthly.



In September this year, Akonnor was asked by the Sports Ministry to take a salary slash due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Akonnor indeed accepted the cut but that has not made any significant impact as he is yet to be paid by Ministry.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Prosper Harrison Addo said that the FA is hopeful the arrears due the two coaches will be settled soon.



“They have not been paid since they started working. I’m sure the Sports Ministry will pay them when there is money but we are always in constant communication with them [Akonnor and Duncan] so they know what the situation is,” Harrison Addo said on Asempa FM.



Despite not being paid, Akonnor and Duncan are going about their normal duties, leading the team to play the AFCON qualifiers. The two coaches will be in the dugout when the Black Stars take on Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium.



They will be without Mubarak Wakaso, Harrison Afful and Thomas Partey who have been ruled out due to injuries.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.