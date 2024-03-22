Black Stars coach Otto Addo speaks on absence of Partey, Kudus, others for Nigeria friendly

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has expressed his disappointment over the unavailability of some key players for the international friendly against Nigeria.



Otto Addo labelled the situation a 'pity', saying he would have liked to have the full strength of the squad for the game against the Super Eagles.



He, however, noted that the absence of the key players is an opportunity for the new players to impress him and stake claim for permanent slots in the team.



"It is a pity; we would always want to go with our strongest squad especially when we are playing against Nigeria but for me, I am looking for opportunities and it’s an opportunity for the new players to show themselves. So for that, I am not thinking about who could be here and who could help us (meaning). Looking at the reality, this is a squad with experienced players and also with young players who are on their way up and who can show me what level and stage they can play," he told the GFA's media.



Giving an account of how the new faces are fairing in camp, the German-trained gaffer underlined the confidence exhibited by them as a development that has really impressed him.



"First of all, I think they are extremely confident. They look fearless on the pitch and what I like is that in training they have adapted very well. They have integrated very well into the group. I can see them talking a lot, and having a lot of fun so I think it’s a very good sign.



Ghana will be without some key players like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Inaki Williams, Majeed Ashimeru and a few others for tonight's game.



Some of the new players who will be in to take their chances are Forson Amankwah, Ibrahim Osman, Nathaniel Adjei and Fatawu Issahaku.



The game is set for 16:00GMT at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.





