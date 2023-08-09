Black Stars coach Chris Hughton suggests why Brighton are refusing to sell Caicedo to Chelsea

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton says his former club is not in a hurry to offload midfielder Moises Caicedo who is on the radar of Chelsea and is valued at 100 million Euros.



According to the 64-year-old gaffer, the Seagulls have done a tremendous job in the ongoing transfer market, despite releasing Alexis Mac Allister for 42 million Euros and Robert Sanchez to Chelsea for 23 million Euros.



Brighton have equally brought in Jao Pedro for 32 million Euros, Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht for 20 million Euros, and Brazilian defender Igor from Fiorentina for 17 million Euros.



Speaking to TalkSport, Hughton believes that, the club would have allowed Moises Caicedo to leave if it was during his era but the club now has a new direction and are not desperate to let go of the Ecuadorian midfielder.



“Brighton as a club at this moment has done incredibly good business and I would imagine they are not desperate to sell”.



"I think the circumstances have changed because the Brighton I know a few years ago would have accepted this offer. But they are in a very good position and I think they will sell when the value is correct”, he added.



Brighton and Hove will be eager to hold on to Caicedo who had an outstanding 2022/23 campaign, helping the side to qualify for the UEFA Europa League for the first time after finishing sixth last season.



Chris Hughton is expected to qualify Ghana for the 2023 AFCON when the Black Stars host Central Africa Republic in the last Group E game to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



LSN/KPE