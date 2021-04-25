You are here: HomeSports2021 04 25Article 1241857

Sports News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor watches two GPL matches this weekend

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor will watch two Premier League games this weekend.

The former Ghana captain is in Obuasi for Saturday afternoon’s crunch tie between leaders Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC.

He will later travel to Aiyinase on Sunday to watch Karela United versus Hearts of Oak at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

Coach Akonnor embarked on a similar exercise during the first round of the season.

This will give him the opportunity to assess national team players who ply their trade in the domestic league.

