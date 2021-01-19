Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor paid five months of his one year salary arrears by MOYS

As part of his contract, Akonnor has been told to win the elusive AFCON title for the country.

Black Stars coach, C.K Akunnor has received some piece of good news after receiving five months salary arrears owed him by the Ministry of Youth and Sports since taking over the Black Stars coaching job in January 2020.



After working for almost a year without any salary, the former Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak coach is now beaming with smiles as part of his one year salary has been paid him.



The Black Stars trainer somewhere in March last year was asked by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah to slash his hefty $25,000 salary since the COVID-19 outbreak made the coach and the Black Stars redundant at the time.



Akonnor who reportedly was not impressed by the suggestion was impressed upon by the Ghana Football Association not to comment on anything related to his salary issues.



The coach has since he officially started work on 1st February 2020, not talked to any media outlet about his salary issue although he has been owed almost a year's salary all this while.



With the Sports Ministry paying five months of the salary arrears, Akonnor is still owed about seven months arrears.



C.K Akonnor is believed to have signed a two-year contract as the Black Stars coach out of which he has already served a year remaining one year out of which the first six months was probation period something the gaffer was not happy about.



Since his appointment, C.K Akonnor has won one competitive game against Sudan a home tie in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers losing the other one to same opponents in Khartoum.



Ghana will face South Africa away and Sao Tome and Principe at home in the final two games of the AFCON 2021 qualifier later this year.



