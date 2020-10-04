Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor, others arrive in Turkey for upcoming friendly matches

play videoGhana will play the Eagles of Mali on Friday, October 9

A contingent of coaches, players, technical and Management Committee members of the Black Stars, has arrived in Antalya, Turkey for this month’s International friendly games against Mali and Qatar.



The advance team, led by Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, George Amoako departed Accra on Saturday, October 03, 2020. Deputy GFA General Secretary, Alex Asante who doubles as Director of the National Teams department and two players, Samuel Owusu who plays for Al-Fayha FC in Saudi Arabia and Razak Abalora (Unattached) were part of the travelling party.



Others included, Head Coach C.K Akonnor, assistant, David Duncan, Goalkeepers trainer, Najawu Issah, Welfare Officer, Henry Martey, Nutritionist, Renee Opare-Otoo, Team Doctor, Dr. Christ Adomako, S.K Ankomah and George Nii Anum Amassah, Masseurs, Equipment Officers, Daniel Yankey and Sulley Zampah and Physiotherapist, Jonathan Quartey made the trip.



The rest of the team included, Jones Alhassan Abu, member, Black Stars Management Committee, Henry Asante Twum, Director of Communications and Michael Okyere, video analyst.



Ghana will play the Eagles of Mali on Friday, October 09, before taking on 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar, three days later, both games will be played in Antalya, Turkey.



The two matches will serve as preparatory games for Head Coach C.K Akonnor and his technical team who have yet to taste competitive football since their appointment in January this year.



The Black Stars will play North African giants Sudan next month in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.





