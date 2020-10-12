Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars coach Akonnor vows to make changes against Qatar after heavy Mali defeat

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has vowed not to use the same side that suffered the heavy defeat against Mali last Friday.



Akonnor said he will make changes to the side for Monday's clash against Qatar in Antalya, Turkey.



"Yes, there will be changes in the squad for the Qatar game," Akonnor told GFA media.



Black Stars were poor and deservedly lost 3-0 against the Eagles in the international friendly.



The Malians were the better side in every department of the game, with the Black Stars failing to register a shot on target.



It was Akonnor's first game since taking replacing Kwesi Appiah in January.



He will be desperate for a positive result against Asian champions today at the Mardan Sports Complex.

