Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captaincy not anyone’s property – Wilfred Dormon

Former Ghana international, Wilfred Dormon has recommended that to solve the captaincy issue that keeps tormenting the Black Stars, the head coach must be given the absolute power to appoint the leader of the playing body.



Dormon, in an interview with www.ghanaweb.com, could not fathom why captaincy issues continue to be a subject of concern for handlers of the four-time AFCON champions.



He reckons the question of who wears the Black Stars armband is a simple and straightforward topic that has been overblown by Ghanaians.



According to the Dreams FC coach, the head coach and his team of technical men should be the given the right to select the player they believe is best to lead the playing body.



“As far as I’m concerned, captainship shouldn’t be an issue but we have made it an issue. The prerogative to name the captain lies with the coach. The coach needs to consult his backroom staff and to some extent, the management but decision must be vested in the manager. He announces who becomes the captain.



“The captainship of the Black Stars is not a single individual’s property so I’m saying that let’s leave it to the coach to announce and if the coach announces, the players must be professional. Some of the news I have heard from 1992 is really unfortunate”, he said.



Dormon’s comments come on the back of recent statements by some figures involved in the 1992 AFCON final captaincy row that rocked the Black Stars.



Then head coach Otto Pfister’s decision to award the armband to Tony Baffoe instead Anthony Yeboah who was next in line after Abedi Pele led to frictions in the team.



Pfister recently explained that his decision was necessitated by a quest to find a neutral figure in a factionalized team.









