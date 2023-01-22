Black Stars captain Andre Ayew congratulates Black Galaxies team on win over Sudan

Sports News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

Captain for the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew has congratulated the Black Galaxies team for beating Sudan in Algeria.



Ayew was full of praises for the local senior national team for their impressive 3-1 win over the North African country, Sudan last Thursday in Constantine.



Ghana’s Black Galaxies beat Sudan in their last group game of the 2022 CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in Algeria on Thursday evening.



Ghana have almost booked a place in the quarter finals of the CHAN 2022 tournament following a 3-1 comeback win over Sudan.



Konadu Yiadom, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj scored the goals for Ghana after Nooh scored the opener for the Falcons.



Sudan got the lead right after the hour mark, following a brilliant team effort that was finished off by Nooh.



With just seconds left to the half time whistle, Konadu Yiadom’s shot deflected into the net.



In the second half, Ghana took things up a notch and were rewarded with a penalty.Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the net.



Suraj hit the dagger late in the game to set Ghana on their way.