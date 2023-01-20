Black Stars captain Andre Ayew congratulates Black Galaxies after win against Sudan

Sports News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has congratulated Black Galaxies for securing a win over Sudan at the 2022 Championship for African Nations.



The home-based national team came from behind to defeat Sudan in the second Group C game at the tournament in Constantine.



Ghana inflicted a 3-1 win over Sudan to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout phase of the competition.



Sudan took the lead on the half-hour mark through Hussein Mohammed but goals from Konadu Yiadom, Afriyie Barnieh, and Suraj Seidu were enough for the Black Galaxies to secure victory.



Andre Ayew took to his official Instagram to quote a video posted by CAF and Ghana FA with "Congrats guys" in his Instagram Stories.



David Abagna was named man of the match at the end of the crucial encounter with Sudan. The Black Galaxies is second in Group C and has progressed to the next stage of the tournament.