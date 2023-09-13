Black Stars can win 2023 AFCON - George Owu

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Ex-Ghanaian international, George Owu is optimistic that the Back Stars can win the 2023 AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast next year.



Ghana secured its tenth successive appearance at the AFCON after beating Central African Republic 2:1 in the last game of the qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7.



Ghana won the fixture with goals from Kudus Mohammed and Ernest Nuamah.



The victory against the Central African Republic enabled Ghana to finish at the summit of the group with twelve points, having won three and drawn three, while Angola placed second.



Though Ghana is not tipped as one of the favorites to win the competition, the former Asante Kotoko goalie believes Coach Chirs Hughton’s side can boast of enough quality players and are capable of winning the tournament in Ivory Coast.



Speaking to Accra-based Onua FM, Owu said “This Ghana team can win the AFCON with the right support and motivation from Ghanaians”.



Ghana will know their opponents for the continental challenge when the group stage draw is held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.



Twenty-four countries will battle for the ultimate in the 2023 AFCON with Senegal, Algeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, and others aiming to make a mark.



Owu started his career with Sekondi Hasaacas in 2001 and joined Asante Kotoko in 2002 where he mounted the post for the Porcupine Warriors until 2004 when he moved to rivals Ashantigold SC in 2005.



George Owu was part of the Ghanaian 2004 Olympic football team, which exited in the first round, having finished in third place in Group B.



He was the second goalkeeper at the 2006 African Cup of Nations in Egypt and was also the first-choice goalie for the Black Stars when Ghana hosted the AFCON in 2008.





