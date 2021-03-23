Black Stars call-ups: There is no basis to invite a 4th division player - Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has criticized the inclusion of Colchester United midfielder Kwame Afriyie for Ghana's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The 20-year-old midfielder who plies his trade with English fourth-tier side Colchester United was invited for the Black Stars doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome Principe in the upcoming qualifiers.



His inclusion in the squad generated a huge debate in the country as many wondered why a fourth division player will be invited to play for the Black Stars at the expense of Ghanaians who play in the Ghana Premier League.



"It is a very shameful act and if we are not careful this will destroy the growth of football entirely in this country, this is because I don’t see why a boy who plays in the fourth division in England should ride over a local player for Black Stars selection."



"As I said earlier, it appears that the top hierarchy of the GFA is involved and that is very unfortunate," he told Accra-based Angel FM in an interview.