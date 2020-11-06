Sports News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars call-up is not my priority now – Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities captain, Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has said that a national team call-up is not his major priority at the moment as he looks to help his club improve in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Dauda, who has been a long-term absentee in the national team, said he is keen on helping Legon Cities to make an impact in the upcoming campaign than a Black Stars invitation.



“Now I’m focusing on my club. As a player, the most important thing is to focus on your club and if you are able to do well you will definitely get an invitation.”



“If you are clubless you can’t play for the national team. I have not retired from football; I’m still active for Legon Cities so if the call-up comes and I’m fit I will not hesitate. Every coach has his system, maybe that is how CK Akonnor wants him, so we should all support him and move forward,” he told UTV.



“Anytime he needs me I will avail myself but for now I want to concentrate on my club,” he said.

