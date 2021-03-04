Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: footballghan.com

Black Stars break camp as players return to clubs to prepare for next GPL matchday

The players are expected to report on Monday, March 8, 2021

The Ghana FA has announced that the Black Stars are breaking camp on Thursday for home-based players to report to their various clubs ahead of matchday 17 of the Premier League.



In the last few days, coach CK Akonnor and his technical team have been working hard in training as preparations continue for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches set to be played later this month.



Due to upcoming matches in the Ghana Premier League, there has been a break in camp today.



All home-based players in camp are hence returning to their clubs to prepare for their games on the next matchday of the Premier League.



“The Black Stars will break camp on Thursday after a one-week training programme in Accra.



“The players held their final training session on Wednesday morning and are expected to depart for their respective clubs Thursday for this weekend's matchday 17 Premier League games,” a communique on the website of the GFA has said.



The players are expected to report on Monday, March 8, 2021.



Below is the list of players



Goalkeepers:



Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalorah (Asante Kotoko), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)



Defenders:



Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Yusif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Joseph Agyei (Legon Cities)



Midfielders:



Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC)



Forwards: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Pro), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)



