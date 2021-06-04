Black Stars asst coach: Akonnor did not submit Laryea Kingston’s name – Randy Abbey

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

• Dr. Randy Abbey says CK Akonnor recommended three foreigners to the GFA



• Patrick Greveraars has been appointed as the second assistant Black Stars coach



• Coach David Duncan is the first assistant coach



Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Randy Reports has denied reports that the GFA rejected coach Charles Akonnor's choice of Laryea Kingston and coach Prosper Ogum Nartey as his Black Stars assistants.



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, June 1, 2021, confirmed the appointment of Dutch trainer Patrick Greveraars as the second assistant coach of the Black upon the request of head coach Charles Akonnor.



However, reports after the confirmation suggested that coach Patrick Greveraars was not the choice of the Black Stars coach as his preferred choice of former Ghana international Laryea Kingston or WAFA head coach Prosper Nartey Ogun was rejected by the GFA.



Reacting to these rumours in an interview with Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Dr. Randy Abbey stated that coach Charles Akonnor recommended three coaches for the second assistant position and none of them was a Ghanaian.



"This particular coach (Patrick Greveraars) was recommended by CK Akonnor. He recommended three coaches and all of them were foreigners and we vetted the three and chose one for him. "



"CK Akonnor agreed on Patrick and he personally engaged him before the appointment was made public because the Dutch coach was a recommendation from CK's people in Europe. The GFA had absolutely nothing to do with the recommendation," Dr. Randy Abbey added.



