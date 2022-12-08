You are here: HomeSports2022 12 08Article 1676576

Sports News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars assistant coach joins beIN Sports as a pundit after World Cup exit

George Boateng is now a beIN Sports pundit

Assistant coach of the Black Stars George Boateng has begun his punditry work on beIN Sports, days after Ghana exited the 2022 World Cup.

Boateng, a former Netherlands midfielder, who was once contracted with Aston Villa's youth side, was one of two assistants to former Black Stars coach Otto Addo. The other assistant being Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

In the lead up to the mundial, when beIN Sport announced that he was to be a pundit during their coverage, there was a social media backlash predominantly questioning how he was going to combine his role as a coach and pundit.

He subsequently announced that he had withdrawn from the role to concentrate fully on helping Otto Addo manage the Black Stars.

Ghana ended bottom of Group H with Portugal topping whiles South Korea finsihed second ahead of Uruguay on goal difference - both teams finished with four points apiece.

The Black Stars recorded three points from three games - losing to Portugal and Uruguay and beating South Korea. They scored five goals and conceded seven.

Coach Otto Addo resigned his position in the immediate post-match press conference.



