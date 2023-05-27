Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani watches Medeama v King Faisal clash as part of player monitoring

Sports News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Didi Dramani was in Tarkwa on Friday afternoon to watch the Ghana Premier League match between Medeama SC and King Faisal.



The visit to Akoon Park is part of his monitoring of Ghanaian players in the local leagues.



He has been to several match venues in the Ghanaian top-flight league and lower-tier leagues in the last few months.



He started the tour with trips that saw him watch two Division One League games.



Subsequently, he has been to three consecutive Ghana Premier League venues to watch various matches.



Through his visits to the five matches venues in total, Coach Didi Dramani has scouted players in the local leagues that will be good for the Black Stars when needed.



Next month, Ghana will take on Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Coach Didi Dramani will make inputs in the squad that will be named by Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton next week.