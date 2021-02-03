Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars assistant coach David Duncan watches Great Olympics' 3-1 win against King Faisal

Ghana assistant coach, David Duncan

Ghana assistant coach, David Duncan was at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Accra Great Olympics against King Faisal.



Olympics continued their impressive run by recording a 3-1 win against King Faisal on Tuesday to level points with league leaders Karela United.



Duncan has been embarking on scouting for players for the upcoming 2022 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome in March this year.



Ghana need just a point to book a qualification for the tournament that will be hosted in Cameroon



The former Asante Kotoko gaffer has been at the various stadia in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The technical handlers of the Black Stars are determined to build a formidable team with the blend of local players and foreign players.



Duncan and CK Akonnor, who is the head coach of the team have been commended for the steps taken to scout for players.