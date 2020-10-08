Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars assistant captain Thomas Partey targets wins over Mali and Qatar

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey has targeted wins in the friendly games against Mali and Qatar.



The new Arsenal signing spoke to the media after his first training with the team on Wednesday, October, 7.



He arrived in the Black Stars camp late because of his deadline day transfer from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal.



However, after his first training, Partey believes there is a lot of quality in the team and is targeting a win in the two games.



"We have to do our best, make sure we win all our matches like we did previously against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe and with this we will win back the hearts of many Ghanaians also," Partey told GFA media.



The senior national return to action after almost a year break. They will play Mali on Friday, before taking on Qatar three days later.



Both games will take place in Antalya.

